Local Commuter Rail train hits pedestrian in Natick The person was taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe

A Commuter Rail train hit a pedestrian Monday morning on East Central Street in Natick.

The Natick Fire Department posted on Facebook Monday to report the crash, saying that one person was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Police were on scene investigating for hours, causing significant delays in both directions on the Worcester Line, which goes through Natick.

⚠️ All Worcester Line passengers will experience significant delays in both directions due to police activity near Natick Center. Updates to follow. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) March 14, 2022

No further details about the crash have been released.