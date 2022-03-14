Commuter Rail train hits pedestrian in Natick

Newsletter Signup
A Commuter Rail train hit a pedestrian Monday morning on East Central Street in Natick.
The Natick Fire Department posted on Facebook Monday to report the crash, saying that one person was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not been released.
Police were on scene investigating for hours, causing significant delays in both directions on the Worcester Line, which goes through Natick.
No further details about the crash have been released.
