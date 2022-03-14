Victim in fatal Quincy pedestrian crash was ‘beloved’ Fenway employee

Newsletter Signup
The man who died after being struck by a car in Quincy on Friday has been identified as “beloved” Red Sox security staff member Donny Bowes.
Bowes, 58, was hit early Friday morning while walking along Newport Avenue in Quincy. He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.
Bowes, a resident of Quincy, worked at Fenway Park for more than a decade before his death and was often stationed at Gate D, The Boston Globe reports.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Donny Bowes this morning,” the Red Sox said in a statement to the Globe on Friday. “He was beloved by countless co-workers and Red Sox fans during his 15 years with the security department. Donny’s endless energy and infectious positive attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience. He will be greatly missed.”
The Quincy Police Department wrote on Facebook that their “thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”
Bowes is being remembered by colleagues, reporters, and others for touching the lives of those around him.
WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche said Bowes “felt like a family member.”
“If you had a question, ‘Let me help you out.’ If someone came in to bother you, ‘Get out of here.’ He was one of those guys,” Roche said. “Call him a big brother, call him a friend, but he felt like a family member.”
