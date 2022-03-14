Local Victim in fatal Quincy pedestrian crash was ‘beloved’ Fenway employee "He will be greatly missed.”

The man who died after being struck by a car in Quincy on Friday has been identified as “beloved” Red Sox security staff member Donny Bowes.

Bowes, 58, was hit early Friday morning while walking along Newport Avenue in Quincy. He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.

Bowes, a resident of Quincy, worked at Fenway Park for more than a decade before his death and was often stationed at Gate D, The Boston Globe reports.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Donny Bowes this morning,” the Red Sox said in a statement to the Globe on Friday. “He was beloved by countless co-workers and Red Sox fans during his 15 years with the security department. Donny’s endless energy and infectious positive attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience. He will be greatly missed.”

The Quincy Police Department wrote on Facebook that their “thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Bowes is being remembered by colleagues, reporters, and others for touching the lives of those around him.

WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche said Bowes “felt like a family member.”

“If you had a question, ‘Let me help you out.’ If someone came in to bother you, ‘Get out of here.’ He was one of those guys,” Roche said. “Call him a big brother, call him a friend, but he felt like a family member.”

This is so sad! Donny was a joy to be around. Always happy, chatting it up with anyone and everyone. Just a real good human being. Loved life and his job. He will be missed! RIP Donny Bowes – #RedSox @Jared_Carrabis https://t.co/aitpF6lVQn — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) March 11, 2022

Lifang "Lindsay" Zhao and I would like to extend a full condolences to the @RedSox organization and to the entire Koch, Leary, Bowes and Keenan family for their loss of Donny Bowes's passing in the difficult time of the tragedy. We stand with you in our prayers. #QuincyMA pic.twitter.com/c5dQruh0mF — Jimmy Hui 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@jimmyhuiquincy) March 12, 2022

Heartbroken. Donny was such a wonderful man. @MattBowes_11, my heart goes out to you and your family. 💔 Fenway won’t be the same. https://t.co/2dCij2sMQS — Jenny Dell (@JennyDell_) March 11, 2022

Donnie Bowes was a kind and caring person, worked football at Boston College and Fenway Park. Donnie will be missed, you were always an good friend to everyone Donnie! Always had an smile on your face would say hello to me when I used to work security for TeamOps at BC Athletics pic.twitter.com/10nuyws7G7 — Andy (@KingMush25) March 11, 2022