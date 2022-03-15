Local Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue.

Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson, 50, died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday.

His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a health issue.

Office Lawrence Hudson of the Cambridge Police Department died Monday morning. – Cambridge Police Department

“I want to personally extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to Officer Hudson’s entire family, as well as all of his loved ones,” Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow said in a statement.

“As we mourn his tragic and sudden loss, we are truly honored to have been given the opportunity and privilege to have worked alongside such a dedicated law enforcement and military veteran, who continuously demonstrated his courage, sacrifice and devotion by serving and protecting others.”

Hudson graduated from the Lowell Police Academy in 1998 before serving at the Cambridge Police Department in various roles within Patrol Operations for the last 24 years, the department said.

Hudson also served in the Army and the Massachusetts Army National Guard, spending extended time in Cuba, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

He received a number of commendations during his years of service at the Cambridge Police Department, including the Herbert Halliday Lifesaving Ribbon, William J. Carroll Letter of Commendation, and the Commissioner Unit Ribbon Award, the department said.

The department said funeral arrangements will be announced once they are finalized.