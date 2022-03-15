25-year-old woman killed in Wrentham crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 25-year-old woman was killed in an early-morning car crash in Wrentham on Tuesday.
Wrentham police arrived at the scene of a crash on Route 1 at 3:53 a.m near High Rock Road to find the 25-year-old woman still inside her Ford Fusion. Kerri Coppinger of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred between a Ford Fusion and tractor-trailer truck. At the time of the accident, the 32-year-old operator of the tractor-trailer was “extremely shaken” and attempted to help at the scene, according to a statement by Wrentham police on Facebook.
A preliminary investigation indicates the accident was caused when the Ford Focus was traveling south along Route 1, drifted across the centerline, and collided with the tractor-trailer headed north.
Route 1 was briefly closed in both directions following the incident.
No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.