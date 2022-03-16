Local Everett city councilor criticized for sharing racist meme Everett City Councilor apologized publicly in a letter to the editor published by the Everett Advocate last week. Councilor Anthony DiPierro during a city council meeting held at Everett High School.





Residents are denouncing Everett City Councilor Anthony DiPierro and calling for him to resign after he acknowledged circulating a racist meme online.

The meme he shared was a screen grab from the satirical animated sitcom “South Park,” showing a Wheel of Fortune contestant asked to complete a word to solve the question, “People who Annoy You.” In the show, the stunned contestant reluctantly utters the N-word before the correct answer is revealed as “naggers.” The message he traded with others in the city became public last week in a report by the Everett Leader-Herald.

“It breaks my heart to hear from a sitting councilor talking about a derogatory word about Black people,” Guerline Alcy Jabouin, who is Black and ran unsuccessfully for the council in November, said at a council meeting Monday night. “It hurts more to know that the city’s not doing anything about this.” She called for DiPierro to step down, eliciting sustained applause from dozens of residents who attended the meeting in the Everett High School library.

