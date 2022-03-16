Local GoFundMe started for Uber driver whose car was stolen and driven into Chanel store His friends hope to give him money to buy a new car so he can work again. Thieves used car to smash and grab at the Chanel store on Newbury Street early Friday morning. David Ryan/Globe Staff

Last Friday, Amir Forghany became the victim of a pair of thieves who stole his car, only to drive it into the front of the Chanel store on Newbury Street and steal 20 pocketbooks.

Forghany was an Uber driver who used his car for work, and was picking up his last UberEats order of the night around 3 a.m. when his car was stolen.

Now, his friends are raising money to help Amir get a new car so he can start working again.

“As an immigrant into America, Amir is one of the hardest working people I know, and he would give his shirt off his back to anyone in need, as he would go out of his way to help people no matter what their situation was,” Steven Murnane, Amir’s friend who is organizing a GoFundMe to help him, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Murnane said Amir is unable to make money right now without his car, but he is also unable to do the kind things he regularly does.

“Amir leads a life of empathy and kindness, using his car to drive people he’d meet to and from shelters and clinics, allowing people without homes to use his car to warm up during the winter or charge their phones, and give those who are hungry whatever food he had on hand,” Murnane wrote.

“While driving for Uber Eats, Amir would often give the food of canceled orders to people he met on the streets, chatting with them, getting to know their stories, and sparking friendships with people who others may have ignored.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised about $4,750 with 81 donations. They are hoping to raise $7,500.

“The world is better because of Amir, help make his world better with a donation!” Murnane wrote.

To donate to Amir’s GoFundMe, visit his GoFundMe page.