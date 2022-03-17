1 dead after Haverhill multi-family house fire

Newsletter Signup
A multi-family house fire in Haverhill Wednesday night left one person dead and another hospitalized.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Pilling Street around 10:30 p.m., Haverhill Deputy Fire Chief Eric Tarpy told WHDH. Upon arrival, crews discovered fire on the ground level and heavy smoke, Tarpy said.
According to the news station, two people were brought to a hospital, including a woman who was subsequently pronounced dead.
The condition of the other person was unknown and the cause of the fire was still being investigated on Thursday morning.
