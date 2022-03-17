Local Do you want a Yorkie-Chihuahua? The MSPCA has 23 in need of new homes. The small dogs will soon be up for adoption.

Staff at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm are seeking new homes for 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua mix dogs.

The small dogs, which came from a Worcester home on March 7, range in age from 1 to 16 years old.

The previous owners scrambled to care for the dogs after losing their own home and ultimately called MSPCA for help, according to the agency.

“This is a case where the situation grew out of control and left [the previous owners] with little recourse but to ask for our help, which we will always extend to people and animals in need,” Nevins Farm Director Meaghan O’Leary said in a statement. “Now that the dogs are in our care, we’re going to do everything possible to ready them for new homes as soon as we can.”

COMING UP: 23 Yorkie-Terrier mixes were surrendered to us from a single home (!) – and we're bringing all the how-to-adopt and other info to you shortly. Watch this space! #dogs #news #MSPCA pic.twitter.com/tn4KcOoo0S — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) March 16, 2022

Overall the dogs are in fine health, save for some dental issues, according to the MSPCA. All will need to be spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going home with new families.

Because of the conditions the dogs were living in, many are under-socialized, so the MSPCA says patient adopters are needed.

Despite the conditions in which they were living, the dogs are in fine overall health, and they range in age from one to 16 years—with some dogs being quite active and some more quiet. In short: There's someone for everyone! 3/5 pic.twitter.com/RjDJbLfqcq — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) March 16, 2022

MSPCA at Nevins Farm hopes to wrap up behavioral and health evaluations by March 17.

“We’re keen to line up adopters because this is a fairly large number of dogs to take in all at once,” said O’Leary, who also relayed that five dogs had been transferred to the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain.

The dogs will start being available for adoption in the next few days. Anyone interested can learn more the MSPCA’s website.

🧵MSPCA-Angell President Neal Litvack on the Yorkie mixes that have capture ALL our hearts! 🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/f7dcrPklVr — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) March 16, 2022