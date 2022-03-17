Local RI man dies in I-95 car crash in Foxborough It is unclear what caused the crash.

A 27-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a car crash on Route 95 in Foxborough Thursday morning, Massachusetts State Police reported Thursday.

State Police said that at 9:25 a.m., emergency services, police, and firefighters responded to a single-car crash on Route 95 southbound.

State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda Accord was driving south when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the road to the left and hit the guardrail before rolling over it.

The driver was found dead at the scene. He was identified as a 27-year-old man from East Greenwich, Rhode Island.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No further information has been released.