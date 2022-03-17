Chief of medicine at South Shore Hospital dies in apparent SCUBA accident off coast of Florida

Newsletter Signup
The body of a missing SCUBA diver was found off the coast of Florida on Thursday, and was later identified as Dr. Robert K. McIntyre of South Shore Hospital.
The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted a breaking announcement Thursday afternoon that other agencies were searching for McIntyre, who was last seen diving near Lake Worth Inlet in Palm Beach County.
His body was later found by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office diving teams Thursday afternoon.
McIntyre was 58 years old and identified by family as the chief of medicine at South Shore Health. He was a graduate of Boston University School of Medicine according to the South Shore Health website.
“Today our health system and its colleagues suffered a terrible loss,” a statement from South Shore Health read. “He was a mentor to members of our hospitalist staff, friend, and educator to many healthcare professionals. He helped create a superb and highly respected hospitalist service.”
McIntyre, referred to as Bob in the statement, was known for his intelligence, compassion, and sense of humor.
Family members said he was visiting Florida on vacation.
