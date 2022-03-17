Local Waltham doctor found dead off coast of Florida in apparent SCUBA accident Dr. Robert McIntyre worked at South Shore Health.

The body of a missing SCUBA diver was found off the coast of Florida on Thursday, and was later identified as Dr. Robert K. McIntyre of Waltham.

Dr. Robert K. McIntyre came to work at South Shore in 2012 as a hospitalist — a physician who treats inpatients — and went on to become medical director for the Division of Hospital Medicine, then chairman of the Department of Medicine, the hospital said in a statement.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted a breaking announcement Thursday afternoon that other agencies were searching for McIntyre, who was last seen diving near Lake Worth Inlet in Florida.

His body was later found by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s diving teams Thursday afternoon.

McIntyre was 58 years old and identified by family as the chief of medicine at South Shore Health. He was a graduate of Boston University School of Medicine according to the South Shore Health website.

“Today our health system and its colleagues suffered a terrible loss,” a statement from South Shore Health read. “He was a mentor to members of our hospitalist staff, friend, and educator to many healthcare professionals. He helped create a superb and highly respected hospitalist service.”

McIntyre, referred to as Bob in the statement, was known for his intelligence, compassion, and sense of humor.

Family members said he was visiting Florida on vacation.

