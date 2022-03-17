Local Here’s how much that woolly mammoth tooth raised for Ukraine — and where it’s headed The tooth was found by fishermen off Newburyport, and is being donated to the Newburyport Maritime Museum.

The woolly mammoth tooth found by fishermen off Newburyport raised over $10,000 at auction, with proceeds headed to Ukraine.

The highest bid was $10,300 from Dan Healey. Healey, who lives in Merrimac, is the founder of ARC Technologies, according to the Newburyport Daily News.

Healey’s donating the tooth — which weighs about seven pounds and measures about 11 inches long — to Newburyport Maritime Museum, according to NBC10 Boston.

The money will head to World Central Kitchen, which is providing meals to fleeing Ukrainians, the news station reported.

The tooth is thought to be between 10,000 and 15,000 years old. The large, furry mammals are thought to have roamed the Earth until about 4,000 years ago, according to National Fisherman.

“Obviously, I can’t solve the world’s problems as a fisherman, but I can contribute to help the people that are suffering,” Tim Rider, captain of the boat that found the tooth, told NBC 10.

A woolly mammoth tooth is helping the people of #Ukraine. Meet the #NH fisherman behind the idea tonight at six on @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/dET5XThQdC — Katherine Underwood NBC10 Boston (@KathNBCBoston) March 9, 2022