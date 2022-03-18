Local Dracut police charge 23-year-old man with armed assault Police say a 22-year-old was shot on Lakeview Avenue on Feb. 20.

Dracut police arrested and charged a 23-year-old man in connection with the Feb. 20 shooting of a 22-year-old man on Lakeview Avenue.

Brian McAnespie, 23, of Dracut, was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, use of a firearm in a felony, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to a statement from Dracut police.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2:30 p.m., police said they were called to 1132 Lakeview Ave., after receiving a report of shots fired.

Officers found a 22-year-old Dracut man with gunshot wounds, according to police. The officers provided first aid until that man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators learned that several images captured at the time of the crime showed a black Lexus sedan with damage to its front passenger side driving through the area, according to the statement.

Police said they do not believe this incident was random, or that there is any danger to the general public.

Police said they identified McAnespie as a suspect, and arrested him Thursday at his home without incident.

McAnespie was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court and was held on $5,000, according to the statement.

If McAnespie posts bail, authorities say he was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, remain in his home, and have no contact with the victim.

McAnespie is due back in court April 20, according to the statement.