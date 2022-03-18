Local Man charged with fraudulently taking $400,000 in COVID-relief funds Adley Bernadin submitted a false application for Paycheck Protection Program loan funds, according to authorities.





A Stoughton man was arrested Thursday on a federal wire fraud charge for allegedly using more than $400,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to make home mortgage payments and to write checks to personal friends, officials said.

Adley Bernadin submitted a false application for Paycheck Protection Program loan funds to a U.S. Small Business Administration-approved lender in May 2020, the U.S. attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

He was released on conditions after appearing Thursday in US District Court in Boston.

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.