Local North Quincy High School locked down, but no gun found, officials say The high school was placed on lockdown and parents and guardians were notified shortly before 11 a.m. by school messenger. Quincy police, students and their family members outside North Quincy High School after a lockdown was placed Friday following a report that a student may have brought a gun to school. David L Ryan/Globe Staff





North Quincy High School was placed in lockdown Friday following a report that a student may have brought a gun to school, but a search of the building did not turn up a weapon, authorities said.

A student told a staff member that they overheard students talking about having a gun at the school, and the staff member immediately notified the administration and Quincy police, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Mulvey said in a statement to family and staff.

The high school was placed on lockdown and parents and guardians were notified shortly before 11 a.m. by school messenger, Mulvey said.

Advertisement:

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.