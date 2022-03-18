North Quincy High School locked down, but no gun found, officials say
North Quincy High School was placed in lockdown Friday following a report that a student may have brought a gun to school, but a search of the building did not turn up a weapon, authorities said.
A student told a staff member that they overheard students talking about having a gun at the school, and the staff member immediately notified the administration and Quincy police, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Mulvey said in a statement to family and staff.
The high school was placed on lockdown and parents and guardians were notified shortly before 11 a.m. by school messenger, Mulvey said.
