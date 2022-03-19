Chinatown carjacking suspect pulled from Boston Harbor
A 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent carjacking in Chinatown was taken into custody after he was fished out of the Boston Harbor, according to the Boston Police Department.
On late Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the area of 27 Beach St., the department said in a statement Friday. A man watched another man enter his driver’s seat while the car was parked.
The victim tried to stop the man from driving away and was dragged for a short distance before falling from the vehicle, according to Boston police. He suffered several scratches and bruises and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
