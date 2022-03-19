Local Police: Marblehead teen killed in single-car crash "I can only offer my family’s heartfelt condolences, and assurances that we will conduct a complete and thorough investigation.” Marblehead’s James Galante eludes Lynn Classical’s Marquese Avery on his way to a punt return touchdown Friday.

A Marblehead High senior died in a single-car crash early Friday morning, according to local officials.

Police said James Galante, 18, died from his injuries after his car crashed off Ocean Avenue, a causeway in Marblehead.

Marblehead police and fire departments were called to the causeway around 3 a.m. on Friday, according to the statement.

They found the car halfway down the causeway with extensive damage, according to the statement.

Galante, who played football at Marblehead High, was found inside the vehicle and taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

“This will surely have an impact on our tightknit community and we are working closely with the Marblehead School District to ensure they will be supported in the coming days and weeks,” said Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King in a statement Friday.

On Saturday, King said the investigation in the crash remains active.

“Please understand that an investigation like this takes time and it may be weeks before a final report is complete,” King said in the statement.

He also noted that he has a daughter who is a senior in high school.

“My wife and I are heartbroken for the Galante family as we reflect and head into the end of her high school years, just as they should be doing,” he said. “I can only offer my family’s heartfelt condolences, and assurances that we will conduct a complete and thorough investigation.”

Marblehead Public Schools Superintendent John Buckey also offered condolences to the Galante family and the Marblehead High community.

“We were notified today that a senior at Marblehead High School was involved early this morning in a serious motor vehicle accident,” Buckey said in a statement Friday. “I have no doubt that our Marblehead community will come together to support the Galante family through their unimaginable grief.”

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Marblehead Police Department at 781-631-1212 and ask for Sgt. Brady or Detective Gay.

Buckey said counselors will be available at the school Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.