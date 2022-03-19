Local Police: Two Concord residents struck by pellets, possibly related to new TikTok trend "These incidents could cause serious injury and we’ve seen cases in other parts of the country where innocent people have been hurt."

Concord police are investigating two separate reports of residents being struck by projectiles from an air-powered pellet gun, according to a statement from police.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, a woman told police that she was hit in the face by a projectile while driving on Sudbury Road near Oxbow Lane, according to the statement.

Police said she found a small, orange ball on her shirt but was uninjured.

A few hours later, police said a teen was hit by a water gel pellet at the intersection of Sudbury Road and Thoreau Street. The teen wasn’t injured and the police collected the pellet, according to officials.

Police said both parties reported seeing a black Range Rover, which may be involved.

According to officials, the two incidents may be related to the “Orbeez Challenge,” a recent TikTok trend in which a person fires water gel pellets from an air-powered pellet gun at people or property.

Police said several incidents of the challenge were reported across the country.

“These incidents could cause serious injury and we’ve seen cases in other parts of the country where innocent people have been hurt,” Chief Joseph O’Connor said. “Anyone caught engaging in this reckless behavior could be charged with assault and battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.”

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity can call Concord police at 978-318-3400.