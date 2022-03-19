Local Two arrested in car chase with a vehicle carrying an infant Troopers first spotted the vehicle driving erratically on the northbound side of Interstate 93 at 2:34 a.m., according to a police statement.





An early-morning car chase in Londonderry, New Hampshire, ended with two people in custody Saturday after they allegedly swerved down a highway with an 8-month-old baby in their vehicle, New Hampshire State Police said.

The statement said the vehicle crossed a grassy median and drove toward the Exit 5 off ramp. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle stopped briefly before taking off on the southbound side of I-93, according to the statement.

