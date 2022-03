Local Highlights from the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the iconic event returns. Nicole Fitzemeyer holding her dog, Peju before the start of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

After two years, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade has returned to the streets of South Boston.

Here are a few highlights so far:

On the way to the St. Patrick’s day parade in Boston! All subway cars are jam packed! pic.twitter.com/8Jkfesl0gh — Evan (@efinnirish) March 20, 2022

The parade crowd walks up Broadway before the start of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

A parade goer walks out of Broadway T Station on his way to Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Samantha Coffman, left with her twin sister, Ashley Coffman before the start of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff