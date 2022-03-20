Local ‘Homemade destructive device’ found in Upton woods near Lake Maspenock dam Police are investigating the origin of the device.

Police in Upton are investigating after a “homemade explosive device” was found in the woods near Lake Maspenock Dam on Crocket Road Sunday morning.

Upton police said in a statement that they got a call from a resident at 10:17 a.m. about a suspicious device in the woods near the dam. An officer responded to the scene and called in the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad.

A “homemade destructive device” was identified by the bomb squad and “made safe,” police said.

The origin of the device and how it was meant to be used is now under investigation by both state and local police.