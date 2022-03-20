Local Thank God it’s … Wednesday? Hybrid work is scrambling the days as we knew them. What happens when my “bad case of the Mondays” is your “hump day”?





Remember how streaming changed everything, and now no one watches the same show on the same day? Well, the growing megatrend of hybrid work has taken this whole asynchronous thing one giant step further. Now the days themselves are being scrambled. As Downton Abbey’s Dowager Countess might ask, “What is a Monday?”

Two years after COVID emptied office buildings, this spring, workers are finally poised to retake their cubicles. Weirdly, much will feel the same — almost as if we’d just been a way for a very long, long weekend. The petty gossip, the printer’s “toner low” message, the Sweetgreen parade.

Advertisement:

But the work week itself? As Corey Adams, a regional vice president of Robert Half, the global staffing giant, said, that will be “different for every single person.”

Read more on BostonGlobe.com.