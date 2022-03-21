Local Blue Line to be replaced by shuttle buses for nearly 2 weeks in April The train stoppage will allow workers to continue repairs to the harbor tunnel. John Blanding/Globe Staff/File 2017

A portion of the Blue Line will be replaced by shuttle buses in April due to repair work in the harbor tunnel.

From April 2-14, buses will run between Logan airport and Bowdoin, according to the MBTA.

The harbor tunnel project has been ongoing since 2019 with plans to wrap up phase two of the “accelerated state of good repair construction” this spring. The plan is to also finish designs for the Long Wharf emergency egress this spring with construction beginning this summer.

“The harbor tunnel, which runs between Aquarium and Maverick stations, passes under Boston Harbor and is susceptible to flooding during storm surges,” the T’s website says. “We’re making infrastructure upgrades to improve flood resilience and prevent water leaks and corrosion.

Advertisement:

“We’re also replacing the track between Airport and Maverick stations so we can lift a speed restriction and improve travel times.”

The project is part of the “Building a Better T” five-year, $8 billion investment plan that includes a variety of improvements from station renovation to new fare collection to upgrades to buses, ferries, and subways. The T is also working on improving accessibility.

A community meeting was held last week, according to WCVB.

The Blue Line’s ridership is down almost 40 percent from what it was before the pandemic, the news station reported.