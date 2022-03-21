Local Norwell mourns death of 17-year-old student-athlete, killed in Marshfield crash Nicholas Wanderley was killed when a car he was traveling in struck a tree in Marshfield early Sunday morning, officials said.

Norwell is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old boy who was killed early Sunday morning in a Marshfield car crash.

Nicholas Wanderley was killed and two other teens were hospitalized with serious injuries when their car struck a tree near 172 Forest St. sometime before 12:43 a.m., according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

Marshfield firefighters removed the three teens from the wreck.

The 16-year-old male driver was brought to South Shore Hospital and later to Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment, officials said in a statement.

A 16-year-old male passenger was brought to South Shore Hospital, Cruz’s office said. Wanderley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

According to Cruz’s office, the investigation remained ongoing later Sunday morning.

“Marshfield Police contacted Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and an investigation commenced,” officials said. “Preliminarily, it appears the motor vehicle was traveling south on Forest Street when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree.”

In a Facebook post, Marshfield police wrote, “Our hearts go out to the children and families involved and the entire Norwell community.”

Norwell Public Schools Superintendent Matthew A. Keegan told WHDH that Wanderley was a student-athlete at Norwell High School, where he played soccer, football, and basketball.

Wanderley also played drums in the school’s jazz band, Keegan said.

“He participated a lot at the school and clearly had a lot of friends,” Keegan told the news station. “We spend all our time educating and building a community and preparing people for their future, so any time we lose a student it’s a devastating loss for our community.”

In an email to students and parents on Sunday, Norwell High School Principal Marc Bender said the community “is deeply saddened,” The Patriot Ledger reports.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Nick’s parents and family during this time of loss and grief,” Bender wrote.

Grief counselors will be available to students at the school this week, Bender wrote.

Wanderley was the second local student-athlete to die as a result of a motor vehicle crash in three days.

On Friday, James Galante, an 18-year-old Marblehead High School student, succumbed to injuries he suffered in an early morning crash in Marblehead.