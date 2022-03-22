Here’s your chance to help name Chelmsford’s new community resource dog 

Newsletter Signup
Chelmsford will soon be home to a golden retriever puppy who will serve as the new community resource dog — and they need help naming the puppy.
According to Chelmsford Police Department, the puppy will work with School Resource Officer Dan Sullivan. The puppy will help with de-escalation of children in need, provide comfort to children and others who may have experienced trauma, visit community events and schools, and more.
If you have an idea for a name for the puppy, you can submit a nomination online until Friday, March 25.
The dog is being trained at Golden Opportunities for Independence in Walpole. Training will include an aptitude test, puppy star for dog handler test, canine good citizen test, and a search and rescue certification.
“Canines have long played an important role in law enforcement, and adding a community resource canine to our department will help us continue to build strong relationships with community members while providing a resource to help comfort those facing trauma, or just bring a smile to child’s face at a community gathering,” Spinney said in a statement. “I hope everyone in the community helps us think of a perfect name for this new member of our community.”
Some of the costs of adding a community resource dog are covered by a $5,000 award that Parker Middle School won through the Boston25 “My School Rules” contest last year.
