Local Monson man survives 30-foot drop into underground water tank

Around 8 p.m. Monday evening a man was on a hike in Monson when he suddenly fell 30 feet into an underground storage tank.

The water storage tank is thought to have formerly serviced the Monson Developmental Center, Monson Police said in a Facebook post.

The 32-year-old man was removed from the tank around 11 p.m., according to Monson Police. He was then taken to a local hospital with suspected non-life-threatening injuries.

Monson Police Department

Monson Police and Fire Departments responded to the call as well as the Western Mass Technical Rescue Team.