Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured UMass student

Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run incident that badly injured a 20-year-old University of Massachusetts Amherst student.
Around 10:15 a.m. Monday a student was struck by an SUV while crossing Massachusetts Avenue near Sunset Avenue on the UMass campus, according to a statement from police.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday evening police were able to locate the vehicle, and arrest the suspect. He had allegedly been driving the car at the time of the incident.
The student remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center
He will be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Thursday. The suspect has not been identified, but police did say they are not a University of Massachusetts Amherst student.
The crash is under investigation.
