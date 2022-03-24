Local 5-day Commuter Rail Flex Pass is staying for good The pass has been popular for commuters with hybrid remote and in-person work schedules. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe

The MBTA’s Commuter Rail five-day Flex Pass will now be a permanent feature, State House News Service (SHNS) reported.

The MBTA introduced the change last month when discussing fare changes that will be put in place July 1.

On Thursday, MBTA officials unanimously voted to keep the five-day Flex Pass in place, SHNS reported.

The MBTA introduced the Flex Pass in July 2020. It allows for five days of unlimited round-trip commuter rail travel in a 30-day period for 10% less than the cost of 10 individual one-way tickets.

The pass has been popular due to still-fluctuating worker schedules and the increased adoption of hybrid remote and in-person work by local companies.

SHNS reported that the Commuter Rail had the second-harshest drop in ridership among the MBTA systems, second only to its ferries. But now, it reported, ridership is increasing at about the same rate as the subways.

On Thursday, the MBTA Board of Directors also approved reducing the price of a single-day unlimited LinkPass from $12.75 to $11 and allowing riders to make any combination of second transfers involving buses and subways, SHNS reported.

Both of these changes will go into effect July 1.