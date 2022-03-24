Local Police seek suspect who allegedly shot at car on Route 1 in Peabody Police said the driver of a gray Toyota shot at another car on the highway near the Holiday Inn on Wednesday night.

Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who they say shot into a car driving on Route 1 in Peabody on Wednesday night.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was driving north on Route 1 around 9:30 p.m. when a gray Toyota SUV began tailgating her car. The driver of the Toyota was driving aggressively and tried to pass the woman, who was operating a Mercedes sedan, near the Holiday Inn, according to police.

When the SUV pulled alongside the passenger side of the woman’s car, the driver of the Toyota shot at her vehicle, police said. The woman was the only occupant of the car and was uninjured.

Police said shooter’s vehicle is believed to be a gray Toyota SUV with a Florida registration plate.

“We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the shooter, whom evidence suggests was a Black male, approximately in his mid-20s, with a short ‘buzz cut’ hair style and who was wearing a black shirt,” police said. “He had a female passenger with him in the Toyota. She is believed to be white, approximately in her mid-20s, with blonde hair.”

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is being urged to contact Trooper James Maloney of the State Police-Danvers Barracks 978-538-6161.