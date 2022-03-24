Local Mission Hill sushi restaurant shut down for health violations Sushi Today, located at 1562 Tremont St., was shut down Wednesday.

Sushi Today in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood was shut down Wednesday following a litany of health inspection violations.

Health inspectors found evidence of a rodent infestation, including droppings on food prep counters, cabinets, ledges, and around equipment.

Other violations included a lack of soap at handwashing stations, visible rust on knives, outside trash in storage areas, and improper thawing of ingredients.

The city’s health inspection report described the prep sink as having “foul-smelling water backed up into [the] basin.”

The inspector found raw fish in the same package as cooked octopus. When the inspector explained that storing raw and cooked octopus together can cause contamination with the “person in charge” the cooked octopus was thrown out.

Sushi Today’s permit to operate was temporarily suspended, however, if the eatery can pass another inspection, provide proof a licensed exterminator visited, and submit a new food-handling safety plan they can reopen.