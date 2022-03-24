Local Woman, dog, found dead in fire at mobile home in Seabrook





SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — A woman and a dog were found dead inside a mobile home that was heavily damaged in a fire, Seabrook authorities said Thursday.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find the mobile home fully engulfed in fire. The majority of the fire damage happened in the front of the home.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating. The Major Crime Unit of the New Hampshire State Police is assisting.

The attorney general’s office also put out a news release that it, along with fire and police, were responding to “an untimely death” investigation in Seabrook.

An autopsy will be done.