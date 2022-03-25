Local Concord police ask for the public’s help locating missing 15-year-old girl Eloa de Oliveira was last seen on March 18 in Concord.

Eloa de Oliveira.

Police in Concord and Carlisle are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in a week.

Carlisle police said Eloa de Oliveira was last seen at Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord on March 18 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black puffy jacket, and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

On Friday, Concord police said the teen still hadn’t been found and asked for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Carlisle police at 978-369-1155.