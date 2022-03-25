Local Police: Body of missing man recovered from Quabbin Reservoir Police said a DCR Ranger saw the body in the lower section of the reservoir's spillway, approximately 20 feet from shore, around 8:30 a.m. George Guttler

State police recovered the body of a missing Sturbridge man Friday morning at the Quabbin Reservoir, according to a joint statement from state and Sturbridge police.

Police said a Department of Conservation and Recreation Ranger saw the body in the lower section of the reservoir’s spillway, approximately 20 feet from shore, around 8:30 a.m.

State police divers recovered the deceased adult male, according to officials.

Investigators identified the deceased as 71-year-old George Guttler, who was reported missing by his family on March 11.

In the days that followed the report, state and local police agencies, along with DCR employees, conducted numerous searches for Guttler by land, air, and water, according to the statement.

Authorities continue to investigate Guttler’s death.

“Law enforcement officials extend our condolences to the Guttler family,” officials said in the statement.

No further information was released.