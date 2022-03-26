Local House fire in Seabrook kills 42-year-old woman Police said the cause of the fire that killed Lynette Maryea remains under investigation.





SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire said a house fire in a coastal town killed a 42-year-old woman due to smoke inhalation.

The fire killed Lynette Maryea of Seabrook. Police said they received a call about a structure fire early on Thursday morning in Seabrook and found Maryea deceased inside.

Police said there were no other injuries from the fire. They said a Friday autopsy determined Maryea died of smoke inhalation. They said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.