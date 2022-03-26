Local Man with knife fatally shot by police in Pittsfield Police did not identify the man. They said police shot him just before midnight.





PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in a western Massachusetts city fatally shot a man on Friday after they say he approached them with a knife.

The 22-year-old man was shot after attempts to subdue him failed, police said. The Berkshire Eagle reported an investigation into the shooting was taking place on Saturday.



Police said they first responded to the scene after receiving a report that a man had injured himself. They said they determined the man had cut his face intentionally. They said the man was left in the care of his girlfriend, but they were again called to the address because he was reported to be causing a disturbance.

Police said the man advanced on officers, and they tried to subdue him with tasers, but were not successful. One of the officers then shot the man with a handgun, they said. Officers then called emergency medical services, and were alerted later by a medical center that the man had died, police said.