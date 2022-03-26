Local Police: Teen crashes into three parked cars at Lynn garage Police said the driver was traveling at a high speed on Western Avenue southbound. A teenager reportedly crashed a car into three parked vehicles in the MBTA Lynn Bus Garage Friday morning, according to MBTA Transit Police. Courtesy

A teenager reportedly crashed a car into three parked vehicles in the MBTA Lynn Bus Garage Friday morning, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The 19-year-old faces charges of speeding, operating to endanger, being a minor in possession of alcohol, and forging or falsification of a driver’s license, according to officials.

Police said they received calls around 9 a.m. regarding an accident in the garage. Upon arrival, police said they saw two teenagers departing the scene and a witness yelling that they were responsible for the crash.

According to police, a 19-year-old female from Lynn crashed a 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser into three empty, parked vehicles. The other teenager, also a 19-year-old female, was a passenger in the car, according to the statement.

Police said the driver was traveling at a high speed on Western Avenue southbound. She then lost control while trying to pass a vehicle and entered the bus garage, according to the statement.

All three vehicles were seriously damaged, according to officials. Police said they are trying to have the driver’s license revoked due to the crash.

Police also said they found multiple unopened alcohol nip beverages in the Land Cruiser and the driver had a false license that had an incorrect birth year to make her appear older.