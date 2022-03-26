Local Wellesley Middle School reports COVID-19 surge after ‘Frozen Jr.’ shows “This is all part and parcel of shifting from a pandemic to an endemic, where these are the things we’re going to have to figure out how to coexist with.” A parent approaches the entrance of Wellesley Middle School on March 6, 2020.

Wellesley Middle School is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases after school performances of “Frozen Jr.,” according to The Boston Globe.

There were 44 new cases at the middle school last week, out of the school district’s 72 new cases, according to the Wellesley Public Schools COVID-19 data dashboard. Superintendent David Lussier told the Globe that 28 of the 44 students were in the “Frozen Jr.”

The performances took place from March 17 to 19, featuring two casts with a combined 115 students, according to The Swellesley Report.

“The show definitely does not account for all of the cases, but it’s a big cast,” Lussier told the Globe. “When a lot of kids participate [and] there is an increase at the school, it’s not surprising.”

Lussier said a high school musical production with a large audience resulted in no reported cases, according to the paper.

Students infected this week have reportedly had mild symptoms.

According to the dashboard, roughly 88% of the middle school’s staff and students are vaccinated.

“This is all part and parcel of shifting from a pandemic to an endemic, where these are the things we’re going to have to figure out how to coexist with,” Lussier told the Globe.

Wellesley Public Schools is now tightening some COVID-19 protocols in an attempt to lower this surge. The middle school students are reportedly being divided into two groups for lunch.

Masks were required for performers and crew during the “Frozen Jr.” shows, according to the Globe. They will reportedly be required for upcoming performances, including two high school choir concerts happening this weekend.

The district currently has no mandated contact tracing system, like many other districts, the Globe reports. PCR tests are available for students or staff with COVID-19 symptoms in the district.