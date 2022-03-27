Local Construction worker who died in Boston garage collapse identified The victim is being remembered as a devoted father. The aftermath of the partial collapse at the Government Center garage on Saturday evening. File Photo

The construction worker who died in the collapse of a Boston parking garage that was being demolished has been identified by a family member and his labor union as 51-year-old Peter Monsini, The Boston Globe reported Sunday.

Part of the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed. Another worker was hospitalized as a result. That worker’s condition has not been released.

Monsini was completing demolition work in a construction vehicle when the structure collapsed and the vehicle fell off the side of a building, falling nine stories. He was found in a pile of rubble and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Globe reported that Monsini is being remembered as a devoted father to his teenage son.

“He was just very selfless and caring and loved his son more than anything,” Monsini’s sister Gina Ferrini said of her brother during a conversation with the Globe. “We are still processing things right now.”

The Globe reported that Monsini was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4. The union described him to the Globe as “a dedicated and proud” 20-year member of Local 4.

“He was a great friend to many of us and he will be sadly missed. Information on arrangements will be forthcoming at the direction of the family. Meanwhile, please keep Peter and his family in your thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace,” Bill McLaughlin, the union’s business manager, said in the statement to the Globe.

According to the Globe, the demolition was part of an ongoing redevelopment of the site by the HYM Investment Group that is expected to include a new 12-story life sciences building.

Local, state, and federal authorities, including the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, are investigating the collapse.