Local DA, others to investigate fatal Boston garage collapse The collapse killed one person and caused another to be transported to a hospital.





BOSTON (AP) — A host of authorities including the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office will investigate a Boston parking garage collapse that killed a construction worker.

The downtown garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed on Saturday evening. Boston Emergency Medical Services said the collapse killed one person and caused another to be transported to a hospital.

Local, state and federal authorities will be involved in the investigation, James Borghesani, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said late Saturday. The district attorney’s office is located close to the site of the collapse. Borghesani said that “to know that one of the workers on this project has tragically died weighs heavy on our hearts.”

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey has said the worker was completing demolition work in a construction vehicle when the structure collapsed, and the worker fell over the side of garage. The district attorney’s office had only identified the person as a young man on Saturday evening.

Construction firm John Moriarty & Associates has said in a statement that part of the garage came down after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed.