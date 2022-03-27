Local Fundraiser created for family of 13-year-old Milton girl who died in Aruba The GoFundMe page, which went live Saturday, had already nearly reached its $20,000 goal as of Sunday morning. Cassidy Murray

A GoFund Me page has been created to help support the family of Cassidy Murray, the 13-year-old Milton teenager who died in a boating accident in Aruba last week.

The page, which went live Saturday, had already nearly reached its $20,000 goal as of Sunday morning.

Organizer, Ken Grille of Plymouth, said he reached out to the family following Cassidy’s death. Grille runs a Facebook group called “Everything Aruba” that helps travelers visiting the island by offering tips and advice. He and his wife own property on the island and spend much of their time there.

Grille said he and others in his group wanted to help the Murray family and thought of the fundraiser as a way to help contribute towards their expenses over the past week and moving forward.

Advertisement:

“We don’t even know what happened yet, they are still investigating,” Grille said.

Grille said he has been in contact with Murray’s father and the family is appreciative of the support.

Many of the donations and messages of tribute on the page are from people who never met Cassidy or know the family, but they heard her story and want to help.

“The outpouring has been amazing,” Grille said. “It’s really heartwarming.”

Murray was a seventh-grader at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge.