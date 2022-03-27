Local MBTA changes on Green and Orange Line caused by garage collapse could last for days Bus Routes 92, 93, and 11 will also have changes.

The MBTA announced Sunday that Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station and Back Bay beginning Monday, March 28, due to the deadly partial collapse of the Government Center garage Saturday evening.

Additionally, Green Line service will be replaced by shuttle buses between Government Center and North Station.

Bus riders on Routes 92, 93, and 11 going to Haymarket should also be aware that their buses will be diverted to North Station. Those going north can then take the subway, and those going south can take a shuttle bus or walk to Government Center.

These changes could last days, the MBTA said in a statement.

“The safety of our riders and employees is our top priority. Service will not resume until a team of structural engineers, examining and assessing infrastructure above and below the surface, confirms that service can safely resume,” MBTA officials said in a statement.

The T recommends Orange Line passengers with a destination between Downtown Crossing and Back Bay use the Green Line stations between Park Street and Copley stations.

Officials also recommend that Orange Line passengers going downtown in the Oak Grove direction take the Commuter Rail from Ruggles or Back Bay station. Charlie Cards can be used to do so.

Additional MBTA staff will be on hand to help passengers. The MBTA said it will provide an update as it knows more.