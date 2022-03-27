Local Police investigate two overnight shootings in Charlestown





Authorities are investigating two separate shootings in Charlestown that injured two people early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to Monument Street for a reported shooting at 12:06 a.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. A male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The second shooting was reported at 2:27 a.m., police said. A victim was found on Concord Avenue and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.