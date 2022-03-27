Local Police: Man, 32, shot and killed in Lawrence The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and Lawrence Police are investigating the incident.

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Lawrence, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.

Police said the 32-year old man was shot near a Bank of America ATM at 257 Essex St. They did not specify the time or release other information about the incident.

Police took the man, who has not been identified, to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

