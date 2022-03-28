Local Meet Officer Ozzie, Chelmsford police’s new golden retriever puppy Officer Ozzie will train as a community resource dog. Officer Ozzie, the Chelmsford Police Department's 11-week-old golden retriever who will soon enter training to become a community resource dog, checks out a police cruiser in front of the Parker Middle School on Monday. Chelmsford Police Department

The newest member of the Chelmsford Police Department is undoubtedly the cutest.

His name is Officer Ozzie, and he’s an 11-week-old golden retriever puppy who will soon begin training to serve as a community resource dog with Officer Dan Sullivan, who will be his owner and handler.

Officer Ozzie was sworn in by Town Clerk Patricia Dzuris on Monday.

Officer Ozzie, being held by his partner, School Resource Officer Dan Sullivan, is sworn in by Chelmsford Town Clerk Patricia Dzuris on Monday. Ozzie is an 11-week-old golden retriever who will soon begin serving as the Department’s new community resource dog. – Chelmsford Police Department

“Officer Sullivan and Officer Ozzie will be a tremendous team when it comes to supporting Chelmsford students and community members,” Chief James Spinney said in news release.

Officer Ozzie and Officer Sullivan will receive training from Golden Opportunities for Independence in Walpole, police said. They will attend additional training during the next several months to get to know one another a little better and learn more about working together.

Training will include a puppy aptitude test, canine good citizen test, public access test, as well as a search and rescue certification course.

Police had challenged local students to name the puppy, and went through approximately 4,000 name suggestions before settling on Office Ozzie.

The money for the puppy came from Parker Middle School, police said, which won Boston 25 News’s “My School Rules” contest last year, and shared some of the $5,000 prize to help fund the community resource dog program.

Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney and Parker Middle School sixth-grader Krish Joshi pet Officer Ozzie, who was unveiled Monday as the Chelmsford Police Department’s new community resource dog. – Chelmsford Police Department

“When not in training, [Officer Sullivan and Officer Ozzie] will be here at Parker interacting with students and helping to create a fun, calm, and supportive atmosphere every day,” Parker Middle School Principal Jeffrey Parks said in a news release.

Officer Ozzie and Officer Sullivan will attend community events, visit students, and provide a calming and supportive influence on those in the community who face trauma or other emotional crises, the police department said in a statement.