Local Student arrested for having a loaded gun on school property in Roxbury A 16-year-old student from Hyde Park will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

A student at Dearborn STEM Academy in Roxbury was arrested Monday for having a gun on school property.

At around 9:45 a.m. Monday Boston Police responded to a call at 36 Winthrop Street, where the academy is located, concerning a report of a student with a gun, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.

A 16-year-old student from Hyde Park was arrested in connection with the report.

By the time police arrived the loaded gun was in the security office after being taken from the student’s fanny pack by school administrators, according to the statement.

The student will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.