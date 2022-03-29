Local MBTA resumes Orange Line, bus service; Green Line service still out The Orange Line is already running again.

The MBTA has resumed service on the Orange Line between Back Bay and North Station, effective immediately, after it was halted Monday.

The subway line was suspended due to concerns that it might not be safe as a result of a partial garage collapse near Government Center that happened Saturday and killed one construction worker.

Service was halted so that engineers could evaluate the safety of the subway line.

“Following a thorough in-depth inspection of the Orange Line tunnel, T engineers & partner agencies have determined that it is safe to resume Orange Line service,” the MBTA wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

The MBTA said that trains will travel at reduced speeds between Back Bay and North Station, and that trains will bypass Haymarket station for the time being.

Bus Routes 92, 93, 111, 426, and 450 have now all returned to their regular routes, the MBTA said.

The Green Line will still be suspended between Government Center and North Station, the MBTA said, and beginning Wednesday morning, the shuttle buses that had replaced Green Line trains between those stations will be stopped.

The T said Green Line passengers can take the Orange Line between those stations, which is faster than the shuttle busses.

“Because most of the debris stemming from the partial garage collapse came down on the surface directly above the Green Line, structural engineers continue an intensive examination and assessment of the tunnels used by Green Line trains,” T officials wrote in a news release Tuesday.