Local Family, friends post tributes to construction worker killed in Government Center garage collapse “He and I were like brothers growing up. We fought together but loved together." Peter Monsini. Handout

Family and friends are continuing to mourn the loss of Peter Monsini, the construction worker killed when a portion of the Government Center garage collapsed on Saturday.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan called Monsini a “classmate and a friend,” noting that Monsini “worked in the construction and demolition industry his entire life.”

“Our city mourns his loss and my condolences go out to his family, fellow union members, and friends,” the mayor said in a statement.

Statement from Mayor Robert Sullivan on the passing of his friend, Peter Monsini pic.twitter.com/84G91o8Tjk — City of Brockton (@CityBrockton) March 28, 2022

Monsini, 51, died when a slab of concrete on the ninth floor of the garage collapsed. He was inside a construction vehicle that plunged from the building, falling nine stories. Monsini was found dead among the rubble.

Rich Monsini, Peter’s cousin, according to The Boston Globe, wrote a lengthy tribute to him, noting that the two played on the same football team and they had the same group of friends.

“He and I were like brothers growing up,” Rich Monsini wrote. “We fought together but loved together. We had battlegrounds but always made peace.”

Monsini’s family released a statement Monday.

“He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend,” the statement said. “He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia.”

The collapse remains under investigation. The garage demolition is part of the overall redevelopment of the site, which will include a 12-story life sciences building.