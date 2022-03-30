Local GoFundMe launched to support family of Mass. native killed by grizzly bear in Montana 40-year-old Craig Clouatre was killed last week in a suspected grizzly bear attack in Yellowstone National Park. "Anyone who has met Craig, had a friend in him. He was a man full of joy and kindness. And more than anything, he loved his family. He leaves behind a loving wife and four beautiful children," wrote a friend of a 40-year-old Mass. native who was killed by a grizzly bear last week.

A GoFundMe is raising money for the family of Massachusetts native Craig Clouatre who was killed last week in Yellowstone National Park.

The 40-year-old father of four was announced missing by Park County, Montana, Sheriff Brad Bichler on Facebook March 24. A search continued until the next day when Bichler posted another message on Facebook.

Ha said after an extensive search Clouatre was found in a wooded area of Yellowstone National Park, however it looked like he was in an altercation with a grizzly bear and did not survive. “Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers,” read the end of the message.

When Bichler visited with Clouatre’s wife she said Clouatre “loved to be in wild places” and was aware of the risk associated with that, according to a follow-up post on Facebook.

Clouatre grew up in West Brookfield and attended Quaboag Regional High School in Warren, as well as the University of Presque Isle in Maine, his death notice said.

On March 26 friend of the family Kristin Wachob made a GoFundMe to help support the family in the wake of their loss.

“Anyone who has met Craig, had a friend in him. He was a man full of joy and kindness. And more than anything, he loved his family. He leaves behind a loving wife and four beautiful children,” Wachob wrote on the page.

She went on to say that the family was unfortunately accustomed to loss because they lost their home in a fire two years prior.

As of Wednesday the page raised $115,000 of the $145,000 goal. Anyone who wishes to donate to the Clouatre family can do so here.