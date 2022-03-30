Local Family of Worcester police officer who drowned saving teen develops safety tube They are determined to ensure Manny Familia is remembered fondly. Skyline Drive was renamed Officer Manny Familia Way, in honor of the officer who drowned in June while trying to save a 14-year-old boy.

Worcester police officer Emmanuel “Manny” Familia died last summer trying to save a 14-year-old boy, who also drowned. But now, his family is determined to make sure something good comes of the tragedy.

After Familia died on June 4, 2021, his family founded the Manny 267 Foundation, which is dedicated to preventing more drowning deaths. The non-profit helps provide water safety training, rescue tubes for police officers, and swimming lessons for kids.

The foundation’s biggest project so far is the creation of the Manny Tube — a flotation device that can support up to five people. According to NBC 10 Boston, the safety tube was developed with financial support from UMass Chan Medical School, among others.

According to the foundation’s website, the first batch of Manny Tubes will be donated to the Worcester Police Department, which will ensure they are carried in every police vehicle. Officers will also be trained in how to use them at the Central Branch YMCA.

Elvin Familia, Manny’s brother, told NBC 10 Boston that that is the same YMCA he and Manny visited growing up, as well as where they trained to be lifeguards.

Elvin Familia told the news station that right now the tubes will just go to the Worcester Police Department, but that he hopes to raise enough money through the foundation to donate tubes to police departments across the state and the country.

He also told NBC 10 Boston he feels his brother is watching them from above.

“He’s proud. He’s proud and this is exactly what we are trying to do. Make sure his name is attached to good, and his legacy is intact and this community is helping us with that,” he told the news station.

“It’s important for us to make sure the community is safe and we prevent this tragedy from ever happening again.”