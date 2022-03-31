Local Here are the City of Boston’s top-earning employees More than 30 people made over $300,000 last year. Boston City Hall Lane Turner/Globe Staff

In most municipalities across the state, employees in two particular departments make up the vast majority of the top earners who work for the local government.

A Boston.com analysis of the City of Boston’s employee payroll data for the end of 2021 found that Boston’s breakdown is similar to most municipalities.

It might surprise some that the vast majority of top-earning public employees — both in Boston and across the state — are police officers and firefighters.

The only major difference in Boston is that police officers earn consistently more than firefighters, though firefighters are easily the second-highest-paid department in the city.

In fact, in Boston, of the top 100 earners, all but 15 are police officers. Expand that to the top 1,000, and only 16 are neither firefighters nor police officers.

Perhaps counterintuitively, the reason police officers and firefighters are paid so much is not due to high base salaries. This is not to say that they aren’t well compensated. Their salaries typically range from $70,000 to $200,000 dollars, with the majority making six figures.

The reason police officers and firefighters make so much money is because they earn tens of thousands of dollars, sometimes amounting to over $100,000 additional dollars over the course of a year, in overtime pay and detail pay.

Take, for example, Police Officer Sefa Kwasi Dugbazah, the officer who earned the most detail pay last year. His base pay is about $92,000. Last year, he earned nearly $180,000 just in detail pay, plus about $15,000 in overtime pay.

That means that last year, Smith earned about $195,000 outside his base pay, essentially tripling his salary. His total earnings amounted to about $305,000, meaning about 64% of his total earnings were earned through overtime and detail pay.

Overall, Dugbazah was the 34th highest regular earner working for the city last year.

In another example, Police Lt. Stanley Demesmin, the policeman who earned the most in overtime pay last year, earned about $168,000 in overtime pay. He also earned nearly $25,000 in detail pay.

His base pay is about $142,000, meaning he earned more than his base pay just in overtime pay last year. Of his nearly $380,000 total pay, about half was made just through overtime and detail pay.

Overall, Demesmin was the fourth-highest regular earner working for the City last year.

Dugbazah and Demesmin were far from the only employees making this much money in overtime and detail pay last year. In the police department alone, 35 policemen made over $300,000. The highest base pay among these officers was about $165,000.

Also among policemen, 58 made over $100,000 in overtime pay, and 14 made more than $100,000 in detail pay. Far more made tens of thousands of dollars in each category.

Another noticeable trend among high-earning city employees is that they are overwhelmingly men. This is representative of the gender disparity in both the police and fire departments.

In fact, the only woman in the top 50 earners was Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who ranked 33rd overall in regular earning employees by earning about $305,000 last year. She had the highest salary of any city employee, at $280,000.

Superintendents being among the highest-earning employees working for a municipality is standard throughout the commonwealth.

On the other end of the spectrum, among the lowest-paid city employees, are all kinds of Boston Public Schools employees. Among the lowest earners are teaching assistants, paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, and custodians.

Many of these employees work for less than $20,000 in base pay, and far more work for less than $30,000 in base pay, though not a majority.

Importantly, the top two earners in Boston last year were not regular earners. Richard Beckers and Jacqueline McGowan were both paid about $1.25 million by the city last year as the result of a lawsuit that found they were wrongly accused of using cocaine when they were police officers in the early 2000s.

Last year, the City of Boston employed about 20,000 people full-time.

Here are the top 100 earners:

NAME DEPARTMENT NAME TITLE REGULAR OTHER OVERTIME INJURED DETAIL TOTAL GROSS Beckers,Richard Boston Police Department Police Officer 1,264,843.63 1,264,843.63 McGowan,Jacqueline M. Boston Police Department Police Officer 1,252,990.81 1,252,990.81 Harris,Shawn N Boston Police Department Police Officer 69,772.10 212,739.48 82,300.87 30,939.24 12,144.00 433,073.75 Washington,Walter Boston Police Department Police Officer 100,963.38 211,900.28 67,849.66 9,016.00 399,825.87 Mosley Jr.,Curtis Boston Police Department Police Officer 109,858.02 192,097.54 75,938.65 19,550.00 397,444.21 Joseph,Martin M Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 127,626.76 124,524.50 66,433.83 50,085.00 381,432.87 Demesmin,Stanley Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 142,466.41 15,820.50 167,509.61 24,695.00 378,690.01 Smith,Sean P Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 143,566.78 16,789.43 109,101.43 53,240.00 358,589.49 Lee,Waiman Boston Police Department Police Detective 107,352.54 16,324.27 76,434.46 123,234.00 350,183.38 Barrett,Thomas E. Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 130,930.12 16,723.95 166,042.24 346,429.04 Danilecki,John H Boston Police Department Police Captain 157,595.81 24,504.13 49,388.68 6,504.89 64,800.00 343,818.59 Webb,Keith A Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 130,930.12 19,722.83 109,031.27 46,587.00 339,003.95 Hocking,Michael E Boston Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief 187,602.91 9,935.46 75,459.19 33,276.47 30,562.00 336,836.03 Sweeney,Steven Boston Police Department Police Captain 159,603.67 24,423.09 104,610.39 4,281.69 2,520.00 336,410.11 Brown,John M Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 130,930.12 19,672.83 150,490.63 1,802.00 335,628.31 Doherty,Michael J. Boston Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief 201,164.38 9,910.46 52,774.34 19,715.00 49,018.50 332,582.68 Kervin,Timothy M. Boston Police Department Lieut-Hackney Carriage Inves. 139,239.28 20,912.37 41,962.42 94,325.00 331,248.89 Downing,George C Boston Police Department Police Officer 99,906.76 208,143.50 9,654.57 2,208.00 329,903.66 Connolly,Timothy Boston Police Department Police Captain 157,980.06 22,338.83 101,772.10 6,520.76 329,737.12 Harrington,Mark William Boston Police Department Police Captain 164,500.82 24,511.81 88,265.54 7,080.00 325,483.54 Gero,Jarrod A Boston Police Department Police Detective 105,031.41 4,718.57 109,025.45 2,321.13 79,534.00 324,639.94 Pusey,Daniel C. Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 127,626.76 800 88,685.50 80,507.00 323,144.82 Leeman,Joseph R Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 144,727.72 13,951.43 59,823.83 66,495.00 320,880.48 Carroll,Christopher F Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 132,805.89 11,415.97 98,384.42 39,379.00 314,718.01 Whalen,Richard L Boston Police Department Police Detective 104,644.14 33,303.87 121,166.02 25,208.00 310,483.04 Cullity,Patrick J Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 145,775.26 21,812.67 98,212.52 7,755.00 309,999.49 Cellucci,Charles J Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 130,930.12 17,363.73 108,854.99 19,398.00 309,279.57 Quiles,Wilson Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 126,681.57 850 94,689.76 55,968.00 309,190.72 Ciccolo,Robert W Boston Police Department Police Captain 164,500.82 9,741.93 74,047.09 19,680.00 309,095.21 Keenan,Donald F Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 133,453.96 18,721.78 82,739.94 42,029.00 309,000.37 Fitzgerald,John J Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 141,128.94 21,334.27 101,933.27 15,840.00 308,462.28 McCormick,Kelley J Boston Police Department Police Captain 124,473.97 7,468.95 43,919.53 40,109.28 50,640.00 307,757.65 Almeida,Ismael Lopes Boston Police Department Police Officer 99,101.82 800 60,044.37 126,822.00 306,588.43 Cassellius,Brenda Boston Public Schools Superintendent 279,999.98 26,416.08 306,416.06 Assad,Mark L Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 137,621.98 20,942.12 67,793.04 3,628.49 40,535.00 305,741.24 Dugbazah,Sefa Kwasi Boston Police Department Police Officer 91,784.20 800 14,696.61 178,940.00 304,577.47 Lewis,Richard G Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 127,626.76 18,621.77 131,223.88 302,997.97 Sousa,Kenneth A Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 122,465.84 108,676.66 29,790.65 11,660.00 302,890.09 Brown,Michael A Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 127,627.38 16,134.18 120,444.77 3,302.74 300,241.80 Leahy,Brian Matthew Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 127,626.76 19,246.67 106,910.30 14,522.00 300,212.62 Blando,Carl Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 134,735.09 9,646.64 43,391.45 79,500.00 299,786.43 Smith,Timothy Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician 196,600.58 8,853.41 44,756.47 49,533.75 299,744.21 Conley,James B Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 141,412.06 18,246.28 103,739.76 298,751.14 Foley,Patrick M.J Boston Police Department Police Detective 107,352.54 5,635.71 130,908.25 27,968.00 298,702.61 Sullivan,Marc Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 130,930.12 18,493.28 114,599.50 8,056.00 298,264.97 Brown,Eric L Boston Fire Department FF (Mas Of F Boat) 150,031.31 3,136.57 66,880.11 77,837.25 297,885.24 Dorsainvil,Jean-Gerard Boston Police Department Police Detective 104,644.14 10,887.33 154,900.81 6,348.00 297,709.26 Ruggere,Michael J Boston Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Admn-AdvTechnician 529.05 172,765.83 124,100.14 297,395.02 Mammone,Adam A. Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 130,306.08 9,134.32 85,798.17 37,080.00 294,310.50 Downey,Paul J Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 115,228.60 12,479.85 145,058.43 3,114.63 18,412.00 294,293.51 Long,Gregory P Boston Police Department Superintendent-In-Chief 209,372.65 30,244.46 291,960.30 James,Alfred A Boston Police Department Police Detective 107,352.54 11,922.13 92,459.08 58,144.00 291,348.41 Terenzi,Phillip Boston Police Department Police Captain/Academy Instructor 160,549.88 10,201.55 65,906.34 14,520.00 291,315.37 Gaughan,Timothy P Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 145,775.26 20,762.03 81,148.02 7,040.00 291,169.35 Kozmiski,Therese M Boston Police Department Police Captain 166,111.40 24,852.33 57,654.73 290,146.57 Stallworth,Andre R Boston Fire Department Chief of Field Services 4,301.59 23,541.73 262,136.08 289,979.40 Bickerton,Dean Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 141,904.10 850 83,195.03 31,900.00 289,585.97 Moore,James A Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 131,616.16 19,196.67 105,708.11 288,427.83 Thomas,Terry J Boston Police Department Police Captain 166,863.04 13,627.80 64,251.46 1,800.00 288,258.32 Hogan,Gerald E Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief 187,276.69 8,853.41 26,717.61 8,941.22 55,741.00 287,529.93 Gillespie,Joseph G. Boston Police Department Police Captain 164,500.82 24,511.81 55,530.90 960 286,628.90 Sanchez,Rene Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 132,009.41 800 110,619.97 43,142.00 286,571.38 Barker,Gary Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 132,230.12 5,568.21 74,621.54 47,594.00 286,199.94 McMahon,Joseph G Boston Fire Department Chief of Support Services 262,641.69 23,541.73 286,183.42 Davin,John J Boston Police Department Police Captain 164,500.82 24,561.81 55,391.45 480 286,059.45 Hughes,John C. Boston Police Department Police Captain 160,011.86 17,101.87 70,950.92 5,200.00 285,267.15 Driscoll,Jeffery M. Boston Police Department Police Officer 96,025.58 850 57,687.82 106,582.00 285,151.95 Gould,John J Boston Police Department Police Detective 107,352.54 6,846.28 129,342.80 13,984.00 284,363.73 Driscoll,Richard J Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 143,390.33 20,788.61 79,200.17 5,445.00 283,405.05 Adams,Daniel J Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 127,380.18 8,618.52 51,076.19 65,687.00 283,253.34 Brienza,Horacio D. Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician 192,935.96 3,969.05 37,716.13 3,520.17 44,972.00 283,113.31 Kern,Michael V Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 145,775.26 21,912.67 78,206.93 220 282,558.90 Johnson,Rick E Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 127,626.76 19,246.67 103,528.54 282,308.86 Flynn,John N Boston Police Department Police Captain 164,187.55 24,500.72 52,426.10 282,161.32 Conway,John A Boston Police Department Police Officer Headquarters Dispatch 103,183.38 11,954.97 117,471.38 38,916.00 281,844.28 Bailey,Gerard W Boston Police Department Superintendent 200,140.70 31,592.97 281,768.82 Bulman,Eric W Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 127,626.76 19,246.67 108,535.70 280,934.69 McGoldrick,Kevin J Boston Police Department Superintendent 138,255.88 108,451.15 280,910.37 Creaven,Jacqueline D Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 144,406.11 6,578.47 92,810.59 1,540.00 280,884.03 Gallagher,William Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 130,930.12 9,646.64 36,969.30 70,596.00 280,874.79 Taxter,Lucas E Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 127,626.76 16,372.19 95,708.80 8,480.00 280,094.64 Meade,Edward P Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 130,930.12 13,825.07 62,981.49 39,432.00 279,901.41 Doherty,Sean M Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 130,930.12 11,465.97 111,282.71 279,864.87 Donlon,Paul L Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 126,140.84 3,099.58 118,803.73 279,579.55 Wilson,Charles E Boston Police Department Superintendent 173,094.66 29,092.97 27,046.04 279,268.82 Cotter,Winifred Boston Police Department Superintendent 200,140.70 29,042.97 279,218.82 Hegarty,Michael J Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 135,067.53 12,944.92 43,791.59 6,903.44 44,935.00 279,118.60 Keeley,Dennis L Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief Tech-ADR 23,495.43 142,645.01 2,011.53 110,828.13 278,980.10 Baston,Nora L Boston Police Department Superintendent 119,756.69 29,042.97 80,089.94 278,851.25 McCarthy,Michael P Boston Police Department Police Lieutenant 145,775.26 18,579.44 78,027.15 278,825.89 Buchanan,Mark Boston Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Administration 236,920.64 13,764.76 16,898.58 10,973.00 278,556.98 Houlder,Theron S. Boston Fire Department Fire Fighter 126,972.94 550 47,729.04 103,194.00 278,445.98 Lonergan,James J Boston Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief 216,025.98 9,910.46 42,016.30 9,964.00 277,916.74 Powers Jr.,Gerald Joseph Boston Fire Department District Fire Chief-Technician 196,866.17 3,912.00 41,421.56 35,563.50 277,763.23 Eddings,Marcus C Boston Police Department Superintendent 86,367.04 29,042.97 112,578.06 277,724.34 DeLeon,Winston Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 125,980.49 5,294.97 79,998.16 35,033.00 277,684.82 McLaughlin,Steven P Boston Police Department Police Captain 163,759.83 21,547.84 51,128.50 277,376.30 Hamilton,Christopher Boston Police Department Captain/Supervisor of Court Cases 152,437.86 12,669.63 60,146.19 13,860.00 277,223.25 Yalmokas,Kevin J Boston Police Department Police Sergeant 130,753.92 11,969.32 93,684.12 15,953.00 277,146.44 Greeley,Darrin Patrick Boston Police Department Police Captain 164,500.82 18,633.86 52,671.49 276,931.54